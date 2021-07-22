Pinoy paralympian Ernie Gawilan to join Team Toyota athletes at Tokyo 2020

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are set to begin, and more than 250 Team Toyota athletes from around the world are set to compete at the Games.

Eleven of these athletes hail from Asia, and one of them is Filipino Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan. Gawilan is one of the hero athletes whom Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) has partnered with to launch the ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Through this initiative, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will contribute to Gawilan’s advocacy of keeping waters clean and protecting and preserving the country’s marine ecosystem.

This is a continuation of TMP and Gawilan’s ‘National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day’ project from 2019, wherein 1,900 volunteers were able to collect 1,200 sacks of trash and plant 40,000 mangrove propagules in 35 coastal areas across the Philippines.

TMP was also able to provide support to the Philippine Paralympic Committee and its athletes through this new campaign. The company donated a Coaster to ferry Filipino Para-athletes during trainings and local competitions as well as Paralympic wheelchairs for the Philipines Wheelchair Racing team.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

“We are thrilled and overjoyed that top athletes from across Asia as well as from around the globe will be going to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 under Team Toyota,” said TMAP COO Hao Tien. “We wish them all the very best as they compete safely on the world stage. Thank you for inspiring all of us with your unwavering commitment to your sport, and to ‘Starting Your Impossible’ in your communities in Asia through your hero projects.”

Below is the list of Team Toyota athletes who will be competing in Tokyo this year:

Olympic Games

Indonesia: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon , Badminton

, Badminton Singapore: Joseph Schooling , Swimming

, Swimming Thailand: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Taekwondo

Paralympic Games

India: Amit Kumar Saroha , Discus Thrower – Para Athletics

, Discus Thrower – Para Athletics Indonesia: Ni Nengah Widasih , Para Powerlifting

, Para Powerlifting Malaysia: Abdul Latif Romly, Long Jump – Para Athletics

– Para Athletics Philippines: Ernie Gawilan , Para Swimming

, Para Swimming Singapore: Toh Wei Soong , Para Swimming

, Para Swimming Singapore (TMAP): Sophie Soon , Para Swimming

, Para Swimming Thailand: Anchaya Ketkaew , Para Swimming

, Para Swimming Vietnam: Nguyen Thanh Trung, Para Swimming

