Pinoy paralympian Ernie Gawilan to join Team Toyota athletes at Tokyo 2020

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are set to begin, and more than 250 Team Toyota athletes from around the world are set to compete at the Games.
Eleven of these athletes hail from Asia, and one of them is Filipino Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan. Gawilan is one of the hero athletes whom Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) has partnered with to launch the ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign.
Through this initiative, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will contribute to Gawilan’s advocacy of keeping waters clean and protecting and preserving the country’s marine ecosystem.
This is a continuation of TMP and Gawilan’s ‘National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day’ project from 2019, wherein 1,900 volunteers were able to collect 1,200 sacks of trash and plant 40,000 mangrove propagules in 35 coastal areas across the Philippines.
TMP was also able to provide support to the Philippine Paralympic Committee and its athletes through this new campaign. The company donated a Coaster to ferry Filipino Para-athletes during trainings and local competitions as well as Paralympic wheelchairs for the Philipines Wheelchair Racing team.
“We are thrilled and overjoyed that top athletes from across Asia as well as from around the globe will be going to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 under Team Toyota,” said TMAP COO Hao Tien. “We wish them all the very best as they compete safely on the world stage. Thank you for inspiring all of us with your unwavering commitment to your sport, and to ‘Starting Your Impossible’ in your communities in Asia through your hero projects.”
Below is the list of Team Toyota athletes who will be competing in Tokyo this year:
Olympic Games
- Indonesia: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Badminton
- Singapore: Joseph Schooling, Swimming
- Thailand: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Taekwondo
Paralympic Games
- India: Amit Kumar Saroha, Discus Thrower – Para Athletics
- Indonesia: Ni Nengah Widasih, Para Powerlifting
- Malaysia: Abdul Latif Romly, Long Jump – Para Athletics
- Philippines: Ernie Gawilan, Para Swimming
- Singapore: Toh Wei Soong, Para Swimming
- Singapore (TMAP): Sophie Soon, Para Swimming
- Thailand: Anchaya Ketkaew, Para Swimming
- Vietnam: Nguyen Thanh Trung, Para Swimming
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.