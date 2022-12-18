This Chevrolet C10 pick-up has been restored with a 325hp V8

A US tuner has revealed a modified Chevrolet pickup truck said to have been designed “for modern driving conditions”. Not sure how those low-profile tyres and slammed suspension will hold up against your typical medium-sized pothole, but you can’t fault the execution.

The blacked-out 1984 Chevy C10 was built by North Carolina-based Retro Designs with the aim of building something capable of “enjoyably tackling anything in its path”. It’s certainly capable of accelerating in a likely entertaining fashion, because Retro Designs has outfitted its C10 with a big V8.

A big LS1 V8, good for 325hp, matched to a 4L65E transmission, a new wiring harness and better Wilwood brakes. Naturally the exterior’s been fully gone over and finished in the fetching “fierce black powder coat” you see here, while inside it’s quite immaculate. There’s leather, sure, but also digital gauges, “period correct” accessories, and LED lighting. Big stereo, too.

The whole thing took more than eight months from start to finish, and the company points out its builds start at $180,000 (Around P9.9 million). “The C10 is one of the most famous pickup trucks ever made, so to have the opportunity to improve and restore this model with the best in modern technology was such a great experience,” says RD boss Daniel Valjevac.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

