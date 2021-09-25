This miniature Aston Martin DB5 costs over P6-M

The long, long wait to watch No Time to Die is very nearly up, and Aston Martin’s latest James Bond collaboration has us very excited indeed.

It’s The Little Car Company’s No Time to Die special edition of the Aston Martin DB5 Junior. Big name, small car.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

This is a two-thirds-scale version of the iconic DB5 that’ll make its return in the 25th Bond film, complete with all the brilliant Q branch gadgets including fake Gatling guns behind the flip-down headlights, an oil dispenser to unstick pursuing bad guys, a changeable number plate, and a smokescreen that can be deployed for a whole hour before it needs topping up. Brilliant.

The No Time to Die edition also gets more power and range compared to TLCC’s standard DB5 Junior. Yep, it’s fully-electric, and it’ll manage around 130km on a single charge. Not far off a Honda e, that.

It’s a proper piece of kit, this. There’s regenerative braking, Brembo disc brakes, Bilstein dampers, and coilover springs. Oh, and that glorious wooden steering wheel has a quick-release mechanism. Combined with the lack of roof, that means adults can fit in it and drive, too. Sign us up.

Only 125 examples will be built, according to Aston Martin and TLCC, with prices starting at £90,000 (P6.22 million) plus taxes. Yikes, looks like we might need to enact a dastardly plot to be able to afford one…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

