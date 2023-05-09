Is the Toyota Crown Sport crossover hot or not?

We took a closer look at the Crown sedan a few days ago, and that was a pretty big break from tradition in terms exterior design. But the other Crown bodies Toyota introduced are anything but traditional. Besides, Akio Toyoda said that the sixteenth-generation model is a reboot of the renowned name.

Aside from the sedan and crossover sedan, there’s also the Estate (wagon) and the Sport. There have been Crown wagons in the past, but the Sport is the perhaps the most radical of the group. For starters, it’s a coupe-crossover, a body style that never worn a Crown badge. Secondly, the Crown is best known as an elegant, luxurious executive car, the exact opposite of the Sport.

But let’s cover the Crown badge for a moment and take a look at this crossover for what it is. It’s a sleek, aggressive-looking crossover with sharp lines at the front and bold fender flares. If anything, there are shades of Ferrari Purosangue, but the Tifosi will surely disagree. It’s a bold direction and a huge gamble for Toyota, for sure. In terms of size, the Crown Sport is the smallest of the range. It’s 4,710mm long, 1,880mm wide, and 1,560mm tall, so it’s slightly longer and a lot wider than the RAV4, but not as tall.

As for the interior, it’s similar to the Crown Crossover sedan, so there’s loads of leather and other rich-looking materials in there. It does get lashes of red trimmings to make it look sportier, but the design is similar to the other models in the Crown lineup.

Moving to the engines, the Crown Sport will be offered with hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The hybrid might share the same hardware as the Lexus RX350h, while the plug-in version could be sourced from the RAV4 Prime. If so, the latter could pack over 300hp and worthy of that Sport moniker.

Full specs and details of the Crown Sport will likely be revealed during the Japan Mobility Show in October.