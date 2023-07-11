Believe it or not, the Toyota Land Cruiser 100 is now 25 years old

The Land Cruiser is a name that bears much significance, not just for Toyota but also for people worldwide. It’s an SUV that was born even before the term SUV was coined, and has deservedly earned a reputation for durability, dependability, and reliability.

In 2023, another generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser has reached a special milestone. That model is the 100 Series, and it has turned 25 years old. Yes folks, the LC100 is now truly a classic car. And yes, we’ve noticed that the used prices of these SUVs have shot up in recent years.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

In case you’re wondering, the Honda Civic's official birthday is July 11, 1972

Toyota Yaris Cross now in Cambodia. Will PH be next to get it?

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Land Cruiser 100 Series made its debut in January 1998 and was released in two versions. Land Cruiser fans definitely know what these models are, but these are the 100 series and 105 series. The 100 series are the comfort-oriented versions with independent front suspension, while the 105 series had good ol’ live axles at the front. It’s usually the latter you see bearing UN livery or going through extreme terrain, while the previous is usually seen in posh villages and other fancy places. But regardless of the version, this generation of Land Cruiser can take on the rough stuff.

PHOTO BY Toyota

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Aside from the addition of independent front suspension (something hardcore off-roaders didn’t like), the 100 series introduced several firsts in the Land Cruiser lineage. For instance, it was the first LC to get V8 power care of the 4.7-liter lump. It was also available with electronically-controlled suspension, anti-rollover protection, rack and pinion steering, and GPS navigation in select markets.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Locally, the Land Cruiser 100 came in one version, and that was with a 4.2-liter inline-six turbodiesel with a five-speed manual. We didn’t officially get the more potent 1HD-FTE diesel, instead, the local models packed the 1HD-T engine. The 1HD-T made 164hp and 361Nm of torque, but the 1HD-FTE packed 202hp and, more importantly, 430Nm of torque. Okay, so those numbers are easily bested by the 2.8-liter in the modern-day Fortuner (202hp, 500Nm), but the 1HD engine was near indestructible even with light maintenance. But for those who wanted more power, the 4.7-liter V8 doled out 228hp and 410Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 100 series might not enjoy the same status and popularity as the 200 series in the Philippines, but it’s a hugely significant model, nonetheless. The 100 series was Toyota’s clear intent to move the Land Cruiser upmarket, and it’s a move that paid off and further strengthened the SUVs already solid reputation. In many ways, the advances found in the 100 series helped the succeeding 200 and 300 series models become what they are today: Luxurious SUVs that aren’t afraid to dive into axle-deep mud.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, if you can excuse us, we’ll be busy looking for LC100s around Facebook Marketplace.