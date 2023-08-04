Size comparo: How big is the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado versus its predecessor?

One of the most awaited new SUVs to be launched this year is the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The latest generation, known as the Series 250 in Toyota’s language, has gone back to its rugged roots.

For this size comparo, we’ll be pitting the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser Prado (Series 250) against the outgoing 2023 Land Cruiser Prado (Series 150).

PHOTO BY Toyota ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

The all-new Prado is 4925mm long, 1980mm wide, and 1870mm tall, this makes it 100mm longer, 95mm wider, and 20mm taller than the model it replaces. Note that the height figures don’t include the roof rails. Toyota’s new SUV was also given a low cowl and beltline to improve visibility. The all-new Prado rides on a 2850mm wheelbase, this is 60mm greater between axles than its predecessor. Most variants of the all-new Prado are expected to get larger diameter tires. The all-new Prado prototype seen in the photos roll on 265/70R18 tires which have a diameter of 32.6 inches, this is 1.1 inch taller than the outgoing Prado’s 265/55R19 rubber.

PHOTO BY Toyota ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero



The all-new Series 250 Prado features boxy styling with design elements inspired by other rugged Land Cruisers like the Series 70 as well as the older Series 60 and Series 40. This is a huge departure from the rounded outgoing Series 150 Prado which was essentially a junior version of the comfort-oriented Land Cruiser. Although not present on the prototype, options like a moonroof, roof rails and 20-inch alloy wheels shod with 32.5-inch diameter 265/60R20 tires will also be available.

PHOTO BY Toyota ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero



Here's a little refresher for the all-new Series 250 Prado. The new Toyota four-wheel drive SUV adopts the TNGA-F platform also used by its Lexus GX twin, the larger Land Cruiser Series 300, and the Lexus LX. The all-new Prado retains the independent front double-wishbone suspension and coil-sprung multi-link solid axle setup of its predecessor. The all-new Prado will be offered in five-seater and seven-seater layouts.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The all-new Prado’s 4-cylinder-only engine lineup ranges from a 161hp naturally aspirated 2.7-liter gasoline mill all the way up to a 326hp 2.4-liter turbo hybrid, the latter is sadly reserved for North America and China. If it were to be sold here, what engine options could we get? My guess, the familiar 201hp 2.8-liter turbo diesel and probably the 277hp turbo four gasoline unit.

What do you think of the all-new rugged boxy Prado. Do you prefer it over the outgoing model? Let us know in the comments.