The other VW hot hatch: The Volkswagen Polo GTI is now 25 years old

It’s hard to believe the Volkswagen Polo GTI is 25 years old. Alas, to commemorate the milestone VW has created the Polo GTI Edition 25, which introduces some design tweaks but nothing in the way of mechanical upgrades. Boo.

The GTI's 2.0-liter engine has been retained, which means 204hp and 320Nm resulting in 0-100kph in a respectable 6.5 seconds. And the 15mm lower suspension and electronic diff lock are present and correct too; so far, so standard.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

So what do you get on the Edition 25? Well, there's Ascot Grey paintwork to contrast with the black roof, classic red brake calipers and racing decals. The special edition supermini also gets chrome-plated tailpipes and 18-inch glossy black alloys to complete the sportier look VW is going for.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Inside the GTI badge emblazons the red 'n' black leather seats and glossy dash, and the sills read ‘One of 2500’, denoting the limited production run. Also included are the normal GTI's LED matrix headlights and eight-inch infotainment touchscreen.



Meanwhile, VW's IQ.Drive driver assist suite opens up its Travel Assist system as an option: remember, this enables the computer to take control of the steering, braking and acceleration all the way up to 200kph. Not a feature we'd usually want on a hot hatch, but perhaps we'd be tempted here.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

“Volkswagen has a rich heritage and the Polo is one of our most iconic vehicles," said VW board member Imelda Labbé. "GTI fans are very important to us and our anniversary model is a way of marking this milestone together with them: celebrating 25 years of power, performance, sportiness, and fun driving in the Polo class.”

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.