A flying-car racing series is taking motoring timepieces to the skies

One look at the auto industry news section makes it apparent that the age of the electric car is already upon us. So, what’s the next motoring revolution we can look forward to? How about flying cars?

Yeah, yeah. It sounds far-fetched—at least for now. But watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen is already getting in on the idea by partnering with Airspeeder, the world’s first-ever electric flying-car racing series.

Yes, you read that right. Electric flying cars. More specifically, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) craft. These will be raced by pilots (or drivers?) up to 40 meters off the ground at speeds of up to 200kph. Sound intense, yes?

The ‘flying cars’ look rather neat, too. Airspeeder’s first prototype was made in 2017, and it claims its newest creation, the Mk3, is the “world’s first fully functional electric flying racing car.” Aesthetically, think of this thing as a ’50s sports car mixed with an aerial drone. Functionally? It features an octocopter layout, carbon-fiber parts, and radar collision-avoidance systems.

“Time and again, IWC has enabled dreams and nurtured innovation. Like us, they see beyond the known horizon towards something different, bolder, and more inventive,” Airspeeder founder Matt Pearson said in a statement.

“This commitment to progress is something we also value, and we are delighted that the entire team at Schaffhausen believes in our vision. Whether the result is a beautifully designed watch or a revolutionary flying car, we all rely on human and technical endeavor to make truly impactful change through giant technical leaps.”

Airspeeder’s inaugural crewed season kicks off in 2022. When it does, racers will be taking to the sky in style thanks to the company’s partnership with IWC.

