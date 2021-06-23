The BMW M1000 RR lands in PH with big performance and a P2.995-M price tag

The fastest, sharpest, and only fully-faired sportbike in BMW Motorrad’s lineup, the S1000 RR, represents the pinnacle of the Berlin brand’s road-legal. However, there’s something one step above that, and it’s the bike you see here—the M1000 RR.

If you’re familiar with BMW’s naming scheme for its cars, M models are significantly sportier and more performance-oriented than their non-M counterparts. The same is true in the M1000 RR’s case, as it takes the S variant’s already top-end performance and tech, and cranks everything up to 11.

As the first M-badged bike from BMW, the M1000 RR’s genes come directly from professional road racing. This superbike uses the same 999cc water- and oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine found in the S1000 RR, but tuned for better performance.

Versus the non-M powerplant, this unit has lighter titanium connecting rods, narrower rocker arms, a shortened airbox funnel, two-ring forged pistons with cross-ribbing, a redesigned cylinder head, and reinforced bearing brackets. All these tweaks allow the four-banger to pump out 212hp at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. Transmitting all this power to the rear wheel via a chain final drive is a six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch and straight-cut gears.

Bringing this beastly bike to a stop are BMW’s best brakes yet, featuring blue M-badged calipers chomping onto two 320mm discs in the front and a single 220mm disc in the back. There’s standard ABS with dedicated settings for Rain, Road, Race, and Dynamic modes.

Both ends of the suspension setup can be tweaked to fit your specific riding needs, as the Marzocchi inverted front fork and the swingarm-mounted rear monoshock are adjustable for preload, damping, and compression.

Standard kit on the M1000 RR includes a high windshield, LED headlamps, taillights, and turn signals, heated grips, cruise control, an M lightweight battery, and an M chassis kit with rear height adjustment and swingarm pivot.

A 6.5-inch full-color TFT display gives access to the comprehensive electronics package with seven riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1, 2, and 3), a pit-lane limiter, launch control, dynamic traction control, wheelie control, slide control, hill-start control, dynamic brake control, and shift assist.

In case this road-legal race bike isn’t racy enough for your tastes, BMW has also released the M Competition package that features M-themed brake and clutch levers, brake lever guard, rider footrest, engine protector, carbon bits, GPS laptrigger, endurance chain, and a lighter anodized aluminum swingarm.

Interested? Priced at P2,995,000, M1000 RR with the M Competition package is now available for preorder. Contact your nearest BMW Motorrad Philippines dealership if you and your bank account agree that this carbon fiber winglet-equipped superbike should be your next purchase.

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

