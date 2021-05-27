The SYM Jet X 150 is a potential NMax 155 contender

Sanyang Motor has made the new SYM Jet X 150 available in the Malaysian market, more than a month after introducing the 2021 SYM Maxsym 400. Could this maxi-scooter give the Yamaha NMax 155 a run for its money? Let’s take a closer look.

The Jet X 150 runs on a Euro 4-compliant 149.6cc SOHC liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 12.3hp at 8,000rpm and 12Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It rides on a telescopic fork up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, and gets 260mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes for stopping power.

The scooter boasts a smart-key system with a burglar alarm, a fully-digital LCD speedometer with an auto dimmer screen, and a USB charger socket so the rider can power up gadgets on the go.

The Jet X 150 gets a 7.5-liter fuel tank and 18 liters of under-seat storage, which can fit a full-face helmet. It has a dry weight of 140kg, a seat height of 30.7 inches, and ground clearance of 107mm.

The Standard variation comes in Gray, Red, and Yellow, while the Special Edition (SE) is painted in Chameleon Blue. The former is priced at 8,888 Malaysian rupees (P103,000), while the latter goes for 9,188 Malaysian rupees (P107,000).

Will the SYM Jet X 150 eventually contend with the NMax 155 and even the Honda ADV 150 on Philippine roads?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

