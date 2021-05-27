The 2021 Yamaha NMax 125 features some nifty touring accessories

Yamaha’s NMax 125—or simply NMax in Japan—has been updated for the Japanese market. This maxi-scooter will be available for purchase there starting June 28, and it features several updates that bring it in line with the current NMax 155 in our market.

Recently revealed as the official paddock scooter of MotoGP, the NMax 125 has gained some popularity in foreign markets, so it only makes sense that its updated version is finally making an appearance in its home country. Its 124cc engine is especially significant for the Japanese market, where riders have to obtain an ordinary or large motorcycle license to ride two-wheelers with engines displacing 125cc and above. Given these restrictions, the NMax 125 makes more sense for Japanese riders than the NMax 155 we get here.

The NMax gets a revised 124cc single-cylinder engine with Yamaha’s patented Blue Core and Variable Valve Actuation tech. Peak power of 12hp can be found at 8,000rpm, while 11Nm of torque is available at 6,000rpm. Yamaha claims a fuel-efficiency figure of 46.9km/L without a passenger.

The 2021 NMax receives updated styling identical to our NMax 155: LED lighting all around, sharp and stylish lines, and a premium look that will entice young and old riders alike. Aside from the new design cues, the NMax also gets a smart key system with keyless ignition, enough under-seat storage to fit a helmet, ABS as standard, an 11-liter fuel tank, traction control, a stop-and-start system, and more.

As with the NMax 155, the 125 comes with smartphone connectivity in the form of the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app, called Y-Connect here in the Philippines. Through this app, riders can view vital vehicle information, daily and monthly fuel efficiency, battery condition, most recent parking location, and more. The LCD also displays notifications from the rider’s smartphone.

The 2021 NMax 125 is priced at 368,500 Japanese yen (P163,000) and is available in four colors: Gray, Matte Dark Gray, Silver, and Matte Blue. Japanese customers can also opt to purchase it already equipped with touring accessories for ¥409,200 (P181,000). This accessory package includes a high touring screen, a rear carrier rack, a 39-liter lockable top case, and a keyring for the top case’s keys.

While we probably won’t get the 125cc NMax here, it would be great for Filipino riders if Yamaha Motor Philippines brings in the new color options and accessories.

