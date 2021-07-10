BMW Motorrad has rolled out its updated roster for 2022

Following the release of the jaw-dropping R18, the introduction of the razor-sharp M1000 RR, and the Euro 5 update to the iconic R NineT line, BMW Motorrad still isn’t finished tweaking its lineup. For the 2022 model year, the Munich-based manufacturer has decided to spruce up its roster with a variety of new colors, minor changes, and added options.

On the adventure front, the G310 GS, F750 GS, F850 GS, and F850 GS Adventure all receive a Triple Black paint scheme similar to the one previously offered on the R1200 GS. The F750 GS and the F850 GS both gain handguards and updated ‘Select’ and ‘Premium’ parts packages. The F850 GS Adventure gets a new double seat and a Light White color option as standard.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

BMW’s Triple Black paint is now available for the sport-touring range as well, with the F900 XR and the S1000 XR both receiving the option as well as handguards. The F900 XR continues to be offered in Light White as standard, while the S1000 XR is now painted in the previously optional Racing Red color by default. The R1250 RT gets the Triple Black colorway, too, while the R1250 RS receives the Light White color option.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

The F900 R now boasts two new optional paint schemes: Bluestone Metallic Style Exclusive and Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red. The Sport package has been discontinued for this naked bike, and its features have been distributed to the Select and Premium package options.

PHOTO BY BMW



R nineT fans, meanwhile, will now be able to spec the Scrambler and Urban GS variants with off-road tires. The Urban GS now only comes in the new Imperial Blue Metallic color, which replaces the old Black Storm Metallic.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

The R18 loses the First Edition colorway, but gains new colors in the form of Mars Red Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, and Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic as part of the Option 719 package.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

In the sportbike sector, the S1000 RR receives a new Mineral Gray Metallic paint option, while the standard color is called Black Storm Metallic. A step above is the beastly M1000 RR available in only one color: Light White.

No word yet on when these are coming to the Philippine market, but which of these updated models are you most looking forward to seeing here?

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.