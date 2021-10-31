If you like the look of the Honda CB190SS, don’t get your hopes up...

The retro wave continues as Wuyang Honda, the Japanese brand’s Chinese subsidiary, has introduced the CB190SS. Based on the same 184cc engine platform as the Hornet 2.0 and the CB200X, this classical-style naked bike looks like a mini rendition of the late CB1100RS.

PHOTO BY Honda

LED lights are shaped to fit the old-school theme despite its current-gen illumination performance. You also get a sculpted tank and a one-piece seat, in line with the neo-retro aesthetic. Spoked wheels, a faux carburetor, circular turn-signal units, and an off-center pod-style gauge cluster round out the whole package.

An air-cooled single-cylinder engine offers about 17hp and 16Nm of torque. An inverted fork and a rear monoshock handle suspension duties, while disc brakes shed speed.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Pricing for the CB190SS starts at 16,980 Chinese yuan (P134,000). Sounds affordable for a sweet-looking ride, right? Don’t get your hopes up, though, as this is unlikely to be released in the Philippine market, much to the chagrin of local retro enthusiasts. What we can hope for is the entry of more classic small-displacement bikes from manufacturers like Honda, especially with the rising popularity of such motorcycles in recent years.

Is this something that you would cafe-hop with?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

