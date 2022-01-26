Honda unveils the updated CB300R

Honda is continuing to bolster its offerings in Europe, particularly with its Neo Sports Cafe lineup. Its latest addition is the 2022 Honda CB300R.

The CB300R features the same styling as its updated stablemates, with a sporty stance and muscular physique as well as a headlamp bearing a familiar dual-bar light signature. It gets new seat material that promises improved comfort, along with full LED lighting and an updated LCD instrument cluster.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.7hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm of torque at 7,750rpm and is also now Euro 5-compliant. The bike’s six-speed gearbox gets an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother shifts and manages rear-wheel hop on sudden downshifts or hard stops.

Also new for 2022 are the 41mm Showa Separate Function front Fork Big Piston USD forks that now come as standard, as well as a radial-mounted Nissin four-piston caliper with a hubless 296mm floating front disc. It is equipped with IMU-controlled two-channel ABS and preload-adjustable rear shocks.

PHOTO BY Honda

“We wanted to create a new stylistic dimension, different from the muscular streetfighters of the last few years, and at the same time, far from the simpler cafe-racer style. The end result is that none of the bikes from the competition resemble the Neo Sports Cafe range and, like them or not, they are easily recognizable as Hondas,” said Valerio Aiello of Honda’s Rome R&D Department. “The competitors have classic or very modern motorcycles in their ranges, but in my opinion, not something that goes in the wake of both styles.”

With its small-displacement engine, the CB300R won’t be enough to make it to our local expressways. That said, do you still think there’s a place for these small Honda bikes in our market?

2022 Honda CB300R Photos

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

