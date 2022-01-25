Here are the tentative prices and specs of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Details were still scarce upon announcement, but we’ve now gotten our hands on the specs and prices of this upcoming model.

According to our source, there will be two hybrid variants available. These will comprise the full RAV4 range, meaning the gasoline versions are set to be discontinued. The base XLE trim will be priced at P2.157 million as TMP mentioned previously, while the top-of-the-line LTD will sticker for P2.5 million. Both can be had with a White Pearl exterior finish for an extra P15,000.

The RAV4 Hybrid will only come with one hybrid configuration: a 176hp, 221Nm 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a 118hp electric motor. In total, the system churns out 215hp. This hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT that sends power to the front wheels.

Coming as standard are exterior elements like projector LED headlamps with automatic high beam and leveling functions, and a rear spoiler. A seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate controls with dual-zone function, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) features are also available across the lineup.

The TSS package includes a pre-collision system, lane-tracing assist, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. If you opt for the higher LTD variant, you also get blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert.

Niceties like rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree-view camera, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and an automatic liftgate with kick sensor also come exclusively in the top-of-the-line trim.

TMP has yet to confirm anything as of this writing, so don’t quote us on this just yet. That said, we’ve been told that retail sales will begin on February 1, so expect the carmaker to release official material soon.

What do you guys think of the PH-spec RAV4 Hybrid? Share your two cents in the comments.

