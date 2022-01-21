Yes, that is the Toyota Raize being delivered in PH

Thanks to its size, affordability and—let’s face it—its badge, the Toyota Raize is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated launches of 2022. Now, we know the vehicle is already on local shores, too.

Images of the tiny crossover being delivered in the Philippines turned up on social media earlier today. The photos, which were shared to us by long-time Top Gear Philippines reader Juan Miguel Mendoza, show a red Raize unit being delivered via truck together with a handful of other Toyotas.

PHOTO BY Juan Miguel Mendoza

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Here you go: The specs and features of PH-bound Toyota Raize

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s no indication of where the unit seen here is headed, but this could be an indication that a lunch is imminent—especially since Toyota Motor Philippines previously confirmed the Raize for a local introduction in early 2022.

Once it launches, the Raize will carry a P746,000 starting price and will be available with two engine options: A 1.0-liter turbo engine with 97hp and up to 140Nm of torque, and a 1.2-liter three-cylinder mill with 87hp and 113Nm.

Frankly, all we’re waiting on now is official word from the manufacturer regarding a launch date. Are you excited about this vehicle?

PHOTO BY Juan Miguel Mendoza

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Juan Miguel Mendoza

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.