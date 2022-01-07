Here you go: The specs and features of PH-bound Toyota Raize

More details regarding the local introduction of the Toyota Raize have surfaced. Now, we get a proper look at what Philippine-spec units will feature.

As we mentioned in an earlier story, the Raize will be available with two engine options. Units equipped with the 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine will be capable of 97hp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque between 2,400-4,000rpm. This powertrain will come paired exclusively with a continuously variable transmission.

Lower-end units packing the 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, meanwhile, will do up to 87hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,500rpm. You can pair this with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

All Raize units run on ventilated disc and drum brakes at the front and rear, respectively, and ride on a MacPherson strut and torsion beam suspension setup.

The G variant is a clear step up from E units when it comes to features and convenience. G units get a digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch TFT screen, a rear camera with guide lines, automatic A/C, LED daytime running lights a six-speaker sound system, as well as a push-to-start ignition. Only the top-spec turbocharged unit, however, gets seven airbags, larger 17-inch wheels, and a nine-inch infotainment screen.

E units, meanwhile, settle for more fabric instead of leather, a manual A/C, and a smaller eight-inch infotainment screen paired with four speakers. We’re happy to report, though, that the entire lineup gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

All we’re waiting on now is an official release date. Will you be checking out the Raize at a dealership when it becomes available?

