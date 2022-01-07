PH-spec Toyota Raize available with 1.0-liter turbo, to start at P746,000

Those of you looking for a starter car might be in luck this year, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is set to make a splash in the local market with the introduction of the Raize.

We’ve just managed to get the variants and prices of the upcoming subcompact SUV, and budget-conscious buyers should find this news pretty appealing. Locally, the Raize will start at P746,000 and will be available in five variants.

Late last year, we learned that TMP would be launching the Raize here in the Philippines, possibly in January. There’s been no official word, however, regarding a final release window.

Check out the variants and prices of the 2022 Toyota Raize below:

2022 Toyota Raize

Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT – P746,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT – P816,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P906,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT – 1,031,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT (White Pearl) – P1,036,000

The base variant will pack a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the top-of-the-line offering gets a 1.0-liter turbo mated to a continuously variable transmission. There’s no indication that we will be getting the hybrid version available in other markets, though.

We’re still working on getting the final specs for this release. Check back on our website soon for more information about this upcoming launch.

