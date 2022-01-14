Toyota PH to launch hybrid RAV4 next month with P2.157-M asking price

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is making a determined push for hybrids in the local auto industry. The latest model from the brand to come available as a hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV)? None other than the RAV4.

The Japanese car brand has announced that it will introduce the RAV4 hybrid to local buyers in February 2022. No specs or feature list have been provided by TMP, but the company did say that the HEV’s estimated retail price will be P2,157,000.

No exact launch date has been provided, either. If, however, you’re already planning on buying one, reservations for the vehicle will begin on January 17. The Toyota RAV4 hybrid will join the Camry, Prius, Corolla Cross, and Corolla Altis in the brand’s local HEV stable.

See Also

In Taiwan, the hybrid version of the RAV4 uses a 2.5-liter DOHC gasoline engine with 176hp and 221Nm together with a 650V front motor that does 118hp and 202Nm. An AWD version is also available that includes a rear electric motor capable of 53hp and 118Nm of torque. Maximum combined horsepower for FWD units is pegged at 215hp, while the AWD variant’s is listed at 219hp.

Continue reading below ↓

We’ll report more regarding the specs of local units as TMP moves closer towards a formal introduction. Tell us, what Toyota would you like to see receive a hybrid variant in the Philippines next?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.