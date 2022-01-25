The Nissan Juke Kiiro is a new ‘Batman’-themed crossover

It’s a shame that the Nissan Juke’s current generation never saw a release in the Philippine market. We get that it was the call to make from a business perspective, but we just can’t help feeling we missed out on a pretty neat crossover.

In other markets, the Juke is doing well, alive and kicking with a steady stream of new releases—the latest of which is a collaboration with The Batman called the Nissan Juke Kiiro.

PHOTO BY Nissan

For this offering, Nissan has slapped a handful of popping yellow accents to the vehicle’s Ceramic Gray exterior, hence the name Kiiro, which translates to yellow. You can find these bits on the crossover’s bumpers and side skirts. You’ll also find an intricate pattern adorning the Juke’s roof and side mirror housings.

Inside, occupants are surrounded by a similar application of yellow, albeit in the form of nice contrast stitching on the cabin’s chairs, center console, and dashboard. Don’t expect any alterations to performance—the vehicle still comes equipped with the standard 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 112hp and up to 200Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Nissan

This is a neat-looking take on the Juke. Frankly, though, we just don’t see where any influence of the Dark Night comes in, except for if the yellow accents are an ode to older Batman logos—which is a stretch because it’s unlikely those will make an appearance in the film.

So, what do you think? Is attaching the Batman brand to this thing kind of weak? Chime in.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

