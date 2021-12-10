Specs, price, features: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nissan Patrol

That was quick. Merely a week after first teasing the new Patrol, Nissan Philippines (NPI) has now officially launched the updated SUV.

“Built on 70 years of SUV heritage, the Nissan Patrol continues its legacy here in the Philippines,” said NPI president and managing director Atsushi Najima. “It is now smarter than ever and leads its class in innovation, luxury, and performance. We are offering the latest in the Patrol legacy here in the Philippines to leaders who recognize its capability, versatility, stylishness, comforts, and innovations.”

What exactly does the new Patrol bring to the table, then? If you want to learn more about NPI’s newest offering, read on.

Variant and price

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If you were one of those waiting for the Patrol Nismo to arrive, then we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news. Only one variant is available at launch, and it’s priced at P4,548,000.

2022 Nissan Patrol

Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 – P4,548,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

The new Patrol features a snazzier front end similar to that of newer Nissans like the refreshed Terra. Aggressive-looking headlamps flank the signature V-Motion grille, and a good mix of chrome adorns the entire front fascia.

Redesigned taillights that match the new headlamps highlight the rear, along with a new chrome strip that stretches the width of the liftgate. The vehicle sits on 20-inch alloy wheels shod with 275/60 R20 all-season tires.

Size-wise, the Patrol measures 5,270mm long, 1,995mm wide, and 1,955mm tall with a 3,075mm wheelbase. It has 275mm of ground clearance and a gross vehicle weight of 3,500kg. It will be available in three colors: Brilliant Silver, Black Obsidian, and Pearl White.

Interior

The layout of the cabin has been retained but is now adorned in new tan leather bits (for the Brilliant Silver exterior option) that give the interior a nice contrast. There’s still an abundance of premium material on the dash and the center console.

Continue reading below ↓

Speaking of the center console, this has been reworked and fitted with updated charging ports and A/C vents and controls, and a massive touchscreen display enclosed with some gloss-black plastics have been added up top.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

The Patrol is only available in our market with one engine, and that’s the old 5.6-liter gasoline-powered V8 that generates 400hp at 5,800rpm and 560Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Continue reading below ↓

The SUV’s suspension is comprised of a double-wishbone setup with hydraulic body-motion control. Ventilated discs on all ends handle stopping power.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

The new Patrol is equipped with a wide range of tech, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apply CarPlay connectivity. This head unit is paired with a 13-speaker Bose setup.

Continue reading below ↓

Other amenities include a three-zone automatic climate control system, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a smart keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition, and a seven-inch advanced instrument cluster. For enhanced off-road performance, the Patrol is fitted with an electronic locking rear differential.

Of course, Nissan Intelligent Mobility features also come as standard. This includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning with intelligent emergency braking, and hill-start and -descent control. A 360-degree-view camera with front and rear parking sensors are also available.

What do you guys think of the new Patrol? Will this updated version give the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser a run for its money?

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.