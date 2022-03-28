The 2022 Honda CB650R is now in PH priced at P504,000

It isn’t just the CB150X that’s been added to Honda Philippines’ (HPI) over the weekend—the motorcycle manufacturer also launched the 2022 Honda CB650R.

The 2022 model boasts the CB650R’s patented retro-modern naked-bike styling. It has a classic-looking round LED headlamp up front along with a bulky tank flanked by contrasting silver plates. The bike sits on 17-inch wheels shod in 120/70 R17 tires up front and 180/55 R17 rubber at the rear.

PHOTO BY Honda

Powering the Honda CB650R is a 659cc liquid-cooled in-line-four engine that generates 93.47hp at 12,000rpm and 63.3Nm at 9,000rpm, and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The powertrain can supposedly do around 20.9km/L.

The CB650R is fitted with 41mm SFF-BP USD Showa forks up front and a monoshock with 10-stage preload adjuster and an aluminum cast swing arm outback. Stopping power is provided by 310mm x 4.5mm dual-disc front brakes with radial-mount four-piston calipers and 240mm x 5mm single-disc rear brake with a single-piston caliper.

The bike has a seat height of 810mm and 148mm of ground clearance. It is equipped with a dual-channel ABS as well as a fully digital instrument cluster.

PHOTO BY Honda

The 2022 Honda CB650R is now available in the Philippines for P504,000. It can be had in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, or Candy Chromosphere Red.

