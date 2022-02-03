The stealthy new Scout Rogue joins Indian’s cruiser lineup

Indian Motorcycle is expanding the Scout range with a stealthy new variant, the Scout Rogue. This new bike builds on the Sixty and Bobber’s formula and adds more style and performance.

It features the iconic Scout’s cruiser styling with a sleek blacked-out finish. It can be had with a Sagebrush Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight, or a Stealth Gray exterior finish.

The Indian Scout Rogue packs a 1,133cc V-Twin liquid-cooled motor that has 94hp on tap—a similar setup with other variants in the range. This bike, however, can be spec’d with performance upgrades such as increased suspension travel from its adjustable piggyback rear shocks.

It can also be had with an auxiliary tachometer with a shift light. This gauge is mounted beside the standard instrument cluster and indicates RPM and alerts the driver of recommended shift points while riding.

The Scout Rogue’s standard seat can be accessorized with a low-profile passenger backrest for added comfort. A sport-style solo seat with a luggage rack is also available. A saddlebag and a solo rack bag can be added to the mix as well.

“For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit—a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together —and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades,” said Indian Motorcycle vice president Aaron Jax. “It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”

What do you think of the new Scout Rogue? Would you like to see this new Indian arrive in our market?

More photos of the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue

