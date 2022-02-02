The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now in PH with a P228k starting price

Royal Enfield is off to a busy start to the year. After ending 2021 with the opening of its two-story flagship showroom in Quezon City, the brand is now kicking off 2022 with the launch of the new Classic 350 lineup.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 lands in our market powered by a 349.3cc SOHC air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that it shares with its Meteor 350 stablemate. The powertrain generates 20hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. It gets a five-speed gearbox with a conventional wet clutch.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

The new Classic 350 is fitted with 41mm telescopic front forks and twin-tube emulsion rear shock absorbers with six-step adjustable preload. It also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster display with an analog speedometer, an emergency stop switch, and a side-stand switch.

Four variants are available, namely, the Halcyon Series, the Signals Series, the Dark Series, and the Chrome Series. Specs and equipment are standard across the range, but the design varies significantly among trim levels.

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

The new Classic 350 starts at P228,000 and tops out at P250,000 for the top-of-the-line trim. See the full price list below:

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome Series – P250,000

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark Series– P247,000

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Series– P237,000

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series– P228,000

What do you think of this new bike? You can scroll through for more photos.

More photos of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield Philippines

