Filipino motorbike brand Lycan is targeting a P179,999 starting price for its 400cc G6

For the most part, the local big bike scene is dominated by European brands like BMW and Ducati. Not surprising, considering, well, there aren’t that many alternatives to choose from. One Filipino motorbike manufacturer, though, is looking to change this.

Lycan, a Quezon City-based company, is looking to introduce the market to the country’s very own big bike: the G6, a completely expressway-legal, Pinoy-made motorcycle with both gasoline and hydrogen fuel-cell versions.

PHOTO BY Lycan

If the design looks kind of familiar, it’s because the two-wheeler’s aesthetic is inspired by the motorcycle Shotaro Kaneda rode in Akira—this one, though, is considerably less cyberpunk-ish. The popping blue accent lights are a nice touch, by the way.

Excited? Hold on a minute. The Lycan G6 is still in the developmental stage and the photos you see here are of a working prototype. The company aims to begin production later in 2022. This hasn’t stopped Lycan, though, from releasing its target pricing for the motorcycle. Look:

Lycan G6 target pricing

Lycan G6 400cc - P179,999 Lycan G6 650cc - P249,999

PHOTO BY Lycan

In fact, reservations for the G6 are already open: A slot for the 400cc unit will set you back P9,850, while the 650cc version will cost P19,720.

Lycan is currently going around Metro Manila showing off the G6 to local riders, with a series of test rides scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Expect more details to surface as the vehicle move closer to the manufacturing phase.

Would you consider buying this motorcycle?

Lycan G6

PHOTO BY Lycan

