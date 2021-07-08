BMW says hello to the future with the CE 04 electric scooter

It’s official: BMW’s futuristic-looking electric scooter from last year is off to production. The best part? The final model—dubbed as the BMW CE 04—will look basically the same as the concepts it was based on.

The scooter’s “forward-looking design” is arguably one of BMW’s most radical creations in recent years. It’s got a sharp, sculpted look that also gets a hint of retro styling. The two-wheeler also sports a ‘floating’ seat with a single-sided swingarm that gives it even more pizzazz.

The bike is finished in Light White with matte black accents as standard. The Avantgarde Style pictured here, meanwhile, gets a Magellan Grey metallic finish with a decent mix of black and orange accents.

“The new BMW CE 04 is the logical and at the same time rethought continuation of BMW Motorrad’s electromobility strategy,” BMW CE 04 project manager Florian Roemhild. “Urban conurbations are its element. This is where it sets a new benchmark—in terms of both technology and visual style.”

Of course, this scooter’s not all about the looks. It packs a 42hp electric motor that lets the bike do 0-50kph in 2.6sec. It also boasts a maximum range of about 130km with its 8.9kWh lithium-ion battery.

With a 2.3kW standard charger, this battery goes back up to full in about four hours and 20 minutes. With a 6.9kW unit, charging time is reduced to one hour and 40 minutes.

There’s also a reduced-output version of the CE 04. Its power is down to 31hp and maximum range to just 100km. Top speed for either version, however, is at 120kph.

The CE 04 also boasts other added features, such as ECO, Rain, and Road riding modes for optimized day-to-day usage. It also gets a 10.25-inch TFT color display with integrated navigation and connectivity.

The electric scooter also comes fitted with ABS and automatic stability control for added safety. Enhanced performance is available through the optional ABS Pro and dynamic stability control features.

“The BMW CE 04 is our new electric star for the city. It combines an e-drive with emotion and motorcycling fun,” said BMW AG CEO Oliver Zipse. “The latest technology, and the best battery cells, which also provide power in the BMW iX. Just like the CE 04, all future new BMW Motorrad models for urban mobility will be pure electric.”

Pricing has yet to be announced, but we won’t be surprised if this comes with a hefty price tag. In any case, what do you think of the new BMW CE 04? Would you want to see this make its way to our market?

