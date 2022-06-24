The new BMW G310 RR is set to make its debut soon

It looks like BMW is set to unveil yet another 310cc bike: the BMW G310 RR.

The upcoming sportbike has been teased repeatedly in India over the past few weeks, and recently, the motorcycle manufacturer finally confirmed it’s the G310 RR that’s all over its social media channels. Word on the street is that the big reveal will be happening soon.

Other details are still very scarce at the moment, and we don’t really have a lot of photos to go by. We do see that the bike will get a five-inch TFT screen that we reckon will have smartphone connectivity. We also expect the G310 RR to pack the same 310cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the G310 GS, though we’re not sure yet what peak figures this new bike will produce.

Now, before we hear any of you complain about how this isn’t tollway-legal here in the Philippines, remember: That has never stopped people from buying the G310 GS, the C400 GT, or the C400 X in our market. Besides, we don’t even know if this new bike will even land anywhere outside India—guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

