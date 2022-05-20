BMW Motorrad celebrates 50 years of M with this special-edition bike

BMW Motorrad marked an important milestone in late 2020 as it launched its first-ever M model, the M1000 RR. Now, this relatively fresh two-wheeler is taking part in yet another milestone for the German brand: the 50th anniversary of the BMW M Division.

The motorcycle manufacturer has now unveiled the BMW M1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary model. It features a striking Sao Paulo Yellow finish—similar to what we’ve seen from the M4—and bears the historic 50 Years BMW M badge.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

Its name is quite a mouthful, but the details, not that much. The 999cc four-cylinder engine in the original model is retained, still churning out 209hp at 14,500rpm. What’s different here apart from its new colorway is that it gets the M Competition Package as standard, as well as the M milled parts and M carbon packages. Other added goodies include the M Endurance chain, pillion package, and pillion seat cover.

This special-edition bike emphasizes how M is—at least for BMW—the “most powerful letter in the world.” As its esteemed motorsport division eclipses half a century of existence, BMW remembers its victories in competitions such as the Isle of Man and Dakar. Here, we get to see the M1000 RR 50 Years M standing beside legends like the iconic R 90 S and the 3.0 CSL.

BMW will only be accepting orders from May 21 to November 30, 2022. No word if there’ll be a production limit or on just how much this will actually sell for. But seeing as the ‘standard’ M1000 RR is available in the Philippines and already costs a few million pesos, we reckon this 50th-anniversary model will cost quite a fortune if and when it does land here.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

