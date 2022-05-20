BMW Motorrad celebrates 50 years of M with this special-edition bike

BMW Motorrad marked an important milestone in late 2020 as it launched its first-ever M model, the M1000 RR. Now, this relatively fresh two-wheeler is taking part in yet another milestone for the German brand: the 50th anniversary of the BMW M Division.
The motorcycle manufacturer has now unveiled the BMW M1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary model. It features a striking Sao Paulo Yellow finish—similar to what we’ve seen from the M4—and bears the historic 50 Years BMW M badge.
Its name is quite a mouthful, but the details, not that much. The 999cc four-cylinder engine in the original model is retained, still churning out 209hp at 14,500rpm. What’s different here apart from its new colorway is that it gets the M Competition Package as standard, as well as the M milled parts and M carbon packages. Other added goodies include the M Endurance chain, pillion package, and pillion seat cover.
This special-edition bike emphasizes how M is—at least for BMW—the “most powerful letter in the world.” As its esteemed motorsport division eclipses half a century of existence, BMW remembers its victories in competitions such as the Isle of Man and Dakar. Here, we get to see the M1000 RR 50 Years M standing beside legends like the iconic R 90 S and the 3.0 CSL.
BMW will only be accepting orders from May 21 to November 30, 2022. No word if there’ll be a production limit or on just how much this will actually sell for. But seeing as the ‘standard’ M1000 RR is available in the Philippines and already costs a few million pesos, we reckon this 50th-anniversary model will cost quite a fortune if and when it does land here.
