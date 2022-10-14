The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

This is it, folks. It looks like our guess was right—Honda Philippines (HPI) has now officially launched the all-new Honda ADV 160.

If you saw the global launch a while back, then you know that in terms of aesthetics, there aren’t really a lot of changes here. The ADV 160 still bears the same look as its predecessor. What Honda has done here is drop the decals for the entire range and opt for a cleaner look for all colorways. The handlebar and the wheels now also sport matte brown finishes. As for the color options, there’s Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Pearl Crate Metalic, and Matte Solar Red Metallic.

Enough about the looks, though—let’s move on to the new engine.

Powering the new ADV 160 is a 157cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.8hp at 8,500rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. That’s similar to the other new models in HPI’s lineup.

The ADV 160 also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a new USB-A port in the front console box, a longer windscreen, a larger underseat compartment (28 liters to 30 liters), and a fuel-tank lid holder. The instrument panel also features a new layout, with all the indicators integrated into a single display.

Another thing to note is that seat height is now down from 795mm to 780mm. Other tech such as the Honda Smart Key System albeit with a new key fob, the idling stop system, and of course, the anti-lock braking system.

So, how much is it? The new ADV 160 stickers for P164,900. What do you think of HPI’s newest offering? We’ll have more content on this out on our website soon, so check back here for more.

More photos of the Honda ADV 160 2023:

