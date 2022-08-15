Report: Malaysia plans to build drag racing circuits for riders in all its states

Well, here’s an interesting piece of news to liven up the start of your week. Instead of cracking down on illegal drag racers, the Malaysian government actually plans to promote motorsports by building drag racing circuits all across the country.

According to a recent report by Malaysian news agency Bernama, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has bared a proposal to include the construction of drag racing circuits in the country’s 2023 budget.

The official says that the goal behind the idea is to promote motorsports across the country. If this pushes through, a drag racing circuit will be built in each of Malaysia’s 13 states. So far, two have been built.

The official also encouraged people to take part in grassroots motoring programs and clubs.

“Many motoring clubs are involved in charity work. During the flood, they helped to clean houses of flood victims. Perhaps we can organize [a gathering of riders] every year and the government can provide sponsorship,” he said, adding that this initiative can help reduce the negative perception some people have of riders.

Frankly, giving riders a proper venue where they can safely conduct races under the supervision of proper authorities might be a good way to get speed demons off public streets. What do you think?

