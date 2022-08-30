Toyota increases Hilux prices by as much as P49k; will add safety tech to select variants

It looks like it’s not just the new GR86 that Toyota Motor Philippines is launching this month—the carmaker is also set to introduce a new and improved version of the Hilux midsize pickup.

According to a source, the updated model will come with new tech and features across the range. The G variant is said to be getting a tailgate assist and a bedliner as standard, while the Conquest will get a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure alert. The higher-spec GR-S trim, meanwhile, will get all that along with a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

TMP will also be introducing new colors to the lineup, namely Oxide Bronze Metallic for the Conquest (as seen above) and Dark Blue Mica for the G variant. Nebula Blue Metallic, Orange Metallic 1, and Crimson Spark Red Metallic will all be discontinued.

There will also be price increases across the boards, with hefty hikes at the top end of the range. These are already available through the TMP website. The Hilux GR-S will get P49,000 added to its SRP while Conquest 4x4 variants will see P39,000 increases. The price bumps vary, so for a more detailed look, you can just check out the full list below.

TMP has yet to make an official announcement, but this updated Hilux is said to be already on sale at Toyota What do you think of these changes, readers?

Toyota Hilux 2023 prices:

Toyota Hilux GR-S 4x4 AT – P2,039,000 * (+P49,000)

* (+P49,000) Toyota Hilux Conquest 4x4 AT – P1,919,000 * (+P39,000)

* (+P39,000) Toyota Hilux Conquest 4x4 MT – P1,844,000 * (+P39,000)

* (+P39,000) Toyota Hilux Conquest 4x2 AT – P1,544,000 * (+P29,000)

* (+P29,000) Toyota Hilux Conquest 4x2 MT – P1,468,000 * (+P29,000)

* (+P29,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 G AT – P1,361,000 (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 G MT – P1,285,000 (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 E MT – P1,156,000 (+P5,000)

(+P5,000) Toyota Hilux 4x4 J MT – P1,169,000 (+P5,000)

(+P5,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 J MT – P971,000 (+P5,000)

(+P5,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 FX with rear A/C– P1,088,000 (+P5,000)

(+P5,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 Cargo – P965,000 (+P5,000)

(+P5,000) Toyota Hilux 4x2 Cab & Chassis – P861,000 (+P5,000)

*Can be spec’d with Emotional Red paint job for an additional P20,000

