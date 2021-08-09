Car News

The all-new Honda Civic has officially landed in Thailand

Is the Philippines next?
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Honda Thailand
It seems we’re inching closer and closer to the local launch of the all-new Honda Civic. The 11th-generation model has just been launched in Thailand, and it may well be a preview of what Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) will eventually reveal here in our market. Let’s take a look.

Pictured here is the Civic RS Turbo. This is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that’s capable of 176hp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT. So far, this is the only powertrain that’s been revealed in Thailand. For context, that’s 5hp and 20Nm more powerful than the PH-spec Civic RS’s engine.

The aesthetics are basically the same as what we’ve seen before, so we’ll skip that. What’s worth talking about here is the plethora of added tech that this Civic comes with.

For starters, there’s a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay connectivity and Honda Connect features. There’s also a built-in wireless charger available.

There are also multiple selectable drive modes as well as Honda Sensing safety features. The latter includes tech such as collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, road departure mitigation with lane-departure warning, lead car departure notification, and auto high beam.

No word yet on when exactly this model will land on our shores, but if previous Honda Thailand launches are anything to go by, then expect this Civic to arrive in the Philippines sooner rather than later. What do you make of it, folks? Are you excited for this one?

PHOTO: Honda Thailand

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

