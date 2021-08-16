It’s confirmed: The all-new Isuzu MU-X is coming to PH

We have some good news for anyone who’s been holding out on buying a ride while waiting for the all-new MU-X to arrive: Isuzu Philippines has revealed that the next-generation midsize SUV is coming, and it might be launching locally soon.

The Japanese carmaker released a teaser image for the all-new MU-X on its official Facebook page over the weekend, showing off the vehicle’s revamped grille and headlights. Yes, the brand stops short of naming what model it’s hinting at here—but we all know what it is, right?

Continue reading below ↓

The company’s Facebook post also includes a link to a registration website for further updates regarding the release. If you want to be among the first to place a reservation for an all-new MU-X, you sign up for notifications here.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Over in Thailand, the midsize SUV comes available with two engine options: A 3.0-liter Blue Power engine capable of 190hp and 450Nm of torque, and a 1.9-liter Blue Power with up to 150hp and 350Nm. Units over there also get the brand’s new Isuzu Matrix Safety Intelligence advanced driver assistance system.

Besides the modernized exterior, Isuzu has clearly put a ton of effort into improving the vehicle’s cabin quality as well. The interior now features a much more streamlined design, as well as relatively more premium materials and finishes. By the looks of it, this thing should be able to keep up with the competition in this department.

Continue reading below ↓

Expect Isuzu Philippines to provide a release date sooner rather than later. How do you think this will stack up against other Japanese midsize SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Montero Sport? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.