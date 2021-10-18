The Isuzu N-Series Smoother might be the easiest light truck to drive in PH

When it comes to commercial trucks, utility and performance are the main factors to consider. Any convenience features or creature comforts are pretty much just bonuses. Isuzu, though, is making ease of use one of the key selling points of its latest local introduction.

This is the Isuzu N-Series Smoother, and it comes equipped without a clutch. Instead, it utilizes an automated manual transmission to reduce fatigue in traffic while supposedly still providing the economical benefits of a manual transmission.

According to Isuzu Philippines Corporation president Hajime Koso, the N-Series Smoother addresses a number of issues common among local fleet owners, namely operational expenses and the need for more capable truck drivers.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

“In the Philippines, trucks are maximized and utilized almost at 24/7 operations. And with the increasing demand for delivery, especially in logistics, truckers deal not just with the increase in their operating expenses, particularly fuel and maintenance, but also the need for more professional drivers which has become quite a problem,” Koso said.

“So, we thought, why not make our next truck address all these challenges and more?” he added.

Isuzu N-Series Smoother units are equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged DOHC engine to go along with the convenient new transmission setup. This is capable of 122hp and up to 354Nm of torque. Other features include a two-speaker sound system, power windows, and a central door lock.

Interested? You can contact your local Isuzu dealership for more details. Do you think more commercial vehicles should come with this kind of transmission? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.