The Kaicene Honor S cargo van is a small workhorse with an equally small P515k SRP

The Honor S—originally launched under the Changan brand back in 2019—is really an unorthodox MPV. It looks a bit unusual, so understandably, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea.

Be that as it may, though, the Honor S actually has the ingredients of a decent workhorse, not just a regular people-hauler. It’s got sliding doors at the rear along with enough room for up to eight people, and that’s a pretty good combination.

That’s probably what Kaicene Philippines saw in the Honor S, because it has now launched a cargo van version of its quirky MPV. This is basically the bare-bones version of the Honor S, with all of the niceties—and the rear seats—taken out.

The two front seats—now separated completely from the rear cabin—are still intact, albeit now only with two-way manual adjustment. The 10-inch touchscreen display has been downgraded to a regular head unit with AM/FM radio, a USB port, and two speakers.

The power window on the driver’s side as well as the car’s A/C have been retained, but add-ons such as the aluminum wheels, the foglamps, the rear parking sensors, and the reversing camera have all been removed. The airbags have also been taken out, but the vehicle still has ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution.

Under the hood, no mechanical changes were made. This small cargo van still packs a Euro V-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 104hp and 145Nm of torque. This is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

As for its price, the Honor S cargo van stickers for P515,000. That makes it way, way more affordable than any base-variant trucks and almost half the price of the Toyota Hiace Cargo. Granted, this Kaicene is much smaller, but that also makes it quite the practical option.

Any of you guys out there looking for a workhorse? Do you think this fits the bill?

