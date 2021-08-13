What do you get from a Lamborghini x South Korea collab? A pair of Aventador S Roadsters

A Lamborghini is a pretty big deal no matter what corner of the globe you’re in. In some markets, however, there’s more weight to the Italian supercar badge than in others.

Have a look at South Korea, for example. Lamborghini’s a big enough deal over there that the brand saw it fit to reward local enthusiasts with a limited-edition release exclusive to the market. Say hello to the Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

When Lamborghini calls something ‘limited’ here, it means it. Only two units of the Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series have been built, each carrying a handful of design choices that pay tribute to the country.

One comes in a Green Ocno exterior finish that “symbolizes ‘warm Korean sentiment.’” The other gets a Blue Emera colorway that represents“intelligence and wisdom.” Both flaunt Bianco Leda interiors to pay tribute to the “white-clad race” or the national spirit of Korea, and several parts of the vehicle feature criss-cross patterns similar to the ones found on traditional Korean windows. The engine bay also gets trigrams of the country’s flag.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Both units still come equipped with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of 740hp and 690Nm of torque—good enough for 0-100kph in just three seconds.

“This special series further highlights the importance of the Korean super sports car market for Lamborghini,” the carmaker’s Asia Pacific regional director Francesco Scardaoni said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“Featuring design elements that symbolize the rich Korean culture and heritage, it definitely stands out and inculcates a strong sense of national pride when it’s on the Korean roads.”

Yes, it’s all aesthetic, but when it comes to special releases like this, it’s the thought that counts. Think we’ll ever get to the point where car brands like Lamborghini treat the Philippine market like this?

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

