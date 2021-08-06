Mitsubishi PH is launching the facelifted Mirage G4 on August 28

When Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) first announced its plans to launch the new Mirage here in our market, we told you guys to “be prepared to wait.” Well, for those of you who are still waiting, we have some good news: The facelifted sedan is finally on its way.

MMPC has now sent us details on the upcoming launch of the new Mirage G4. The public reveal will be happening on August 28 at 10am, and will be streamed live via MMPC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. We still have no other details apart from the launch date and a few teaser photos, but we’ve already seen much of the car from its 2019 launch.

PHOTO BY Mtisubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’re all familiar with the Mirage’s sporty new look by now, and we also know that the car will be retaining its 1.2-liter three-cylinder MIVEC engine. This mill is capable of 77hp and 100Nm of torque, and comes mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

What we don’t know yet is when the five-door Mirage will become available. No word still on pricing, too. More details as we have them, but for now, tell us what you think about the upcoming launch of the new Mitsubishi Mirage G4—the comments section is open.

PHOTO BY Mtisubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mtisubishi Motors Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.