The SSC Tuatara now exists in two more forms: the Striker and the 2,200hp Aggressor

SSC has announced two new versions of its Tuatara hypercar built for yet more track performance and featuring yet more power. Because clearly, 1,750hp is not enough.

Step forward, Mssrs. Striker and Aggressor. We’re told these two cars “package options and augmentations that hone the individual elements of the Tuatara into a genesis of hypercars limited only by the imagination of the customer.” But of course.

First up, the Striker, seen in the images here. This variant will come out of the Tuatara’s overall production run of 100 units, and features a new front splitter and dive planes, a new rear diffuser, a vertical stabilizer, and a massive fixed rear wing.

The result of this aero addenda is a “three-fold” increase in downforce, the Tuatara Striker now producing around 500kg at around 260kph. The engine is the same twin-turbo V8 found in the ‘regular’ Tuatara with 1,750hp.

If you want more than 1,750hp, you want the Aggressor. And maybe a really long track (and perhaps even a long hard look at yourself), because this one isn’t road-legal. It gets the same aero setup as the Striker, but also an engine upgrade that boosts power to 2,200hp. This upgrade also comes with a bespoke exhaust system.

Ten Aggressor units will be built, above the 100 cars planned in the Tuatara/Tuatara Striker range. Both cars get race-inspired interiors—carbon, alcantara, race harnesses, and so on—while the Aggressor can be optioned with some bespoke track liveries.

In fact, SSC says that Aggressor customers “are given the freedom to nearly limitless performance, appearance, and experience options not possible in the street-legal versions of the Tuatara.”

Jason Castriota worked in collaboration with SSC to design the two new variants, and he said: “All told, we spent over 1,000 hours in CFD to fine-tune the aero package, which delivers nearly three times the downforce of the high-speed package at 160mph.”

