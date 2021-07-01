The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is a sensible hot hatch

Sensible, grownup people of the Internet—say hello to the facelifted Volkswagen Polo GTI. A five-door hot hatch for those of you who think the Ford Fiesta ST, the Hyundai i20N, and the Mini Cooper S are just a bit too juvenile.

The Polo GTI has always been ‘the sensible one’ out of all the supermini-sized hot hatchbacks, which is arguably as much its main selling point as it is its greatest weakness. And there’s no sign the new one will be any different.

Mechanical changes are in short supply—the new Polo GTI still uses the same 204hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as the last one, meaning you’ll hit 100kph from rest in a respectable 6.5sec and reach 241kph if you keep your foot in. Power arrives at the front wheels via a standard-fit seven-speed DSG and an ‘XDS’ electrically locking diff.

Actual changes are as per the facelifted regular Polo. So on the outside, the GTI gets new head and taillights, new bumpers and, um, probably some other stuff. Inside there’s a more modern infotainment system, the annoying touch-sensitive climate controls from the latest Tiguan/Arteon, latest-gen driver assists, and much tartan. Because GTI.

Would you have one over a Fiesta ST or i20N?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

