The BAIC BJ60 still has an iffy name, but at least it’s easier on the eyes than the BJ20 was

Ah, the BJ20. Remember that? Frankly, the vehicle was dealt a bad hand in our market the moment someone at BAIC decided to attach those two letters to the Chinese brand’s SUV lineup. It didn’t help that the vehicle’s design was, to put it bluntly, shoddy.

This? Well, this is the new BAIC BJ60. While it adopts the brand’s iffy choice of name, it’s significantly easier on the eyes than the last BJ to hit Philippine showrooms.

PHOTO BY BAIC

No specs or performance details for this yet, but several images of the SUV have already surfaced online. They show off a large three-row SUV with a modern design that strikes a fine balance between premium and rugged.

The first thing you’ll notice is the exterior’s square-ish design. It’s sort of reminiscent of a contemporary Jeep vehicle, right down to the slots on the grille. Four-bulb headlights are integrated into the said grille, while fog lights are surrounded by black plastic and a skid plate down low and a sense of durability to the mix.

On the sides of the BJ60, there are strong character lines and windows surrounded by attractive chrome trim. Boxy fenders give help give off a fairly dominating stance, while at the rear you’ll find a large spare wheel and contrasting bumper.

PHOTO BY BAIC

Move inside, and you’re greeted by a relatively upscale environment that makes extensive use of light and dark soft-touch material. The front end of the cabin is where all the interesting bits are at, as occupants are faced with a tech-filled dashboard featuring three displays: A digital instrument cluster, a large floating touchscreen infotainment center, and a third panel that eats up a sizable portion of the passenger’s side. Up top, there’s a massive panoramic moonroof.

Frankly, nothing feels hastily put together here. Now, this is the kind of BJ the local market deserves, wouldn’t you say? Let us know what you think of this design in the comments.

More photos of the BAIC BJ60

PHOTO BY BAIC

PHOTO BY BAIC

PHOTO BY BAIC

PHOTO BY BAIC

