The new Bentley Continental GT S is not so new after all

Bentley has unveiled the all-new Continental GT S and drop-topped GTC S, and the first thing you should know is that not very much is new.

According to Bentley, the S “focuses on driving performance and visual presence.” So it’s only available in combination with the lighter 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, but there’s no more power, so you’ll have to make do with only 542hp and 770Nm of torque. Should still suffice.

The 0-100kph times of 4.0 seconds for the hard-topped Conti and 4.1 seconds for the convertible remain the same, too, although if you spec the S you’ll get a shouty new sports exhaust system to boot.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

You’ll also get all of the usual chrome work finished in ‘black gloss’ including the grille and the light surrounds. Said lights are apparently dark tinted and there’s a huge amount of S badging inside and out, of course. There’s also the option of a new 22-inch wheel design and you get red brake calipers for extra sportiness. Worth at least an extra 10hp on its own, that.

The interior gets a unique two-tone split with presumably endless color combination options, and there’s even more S badging embroidered into the headrests.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

