The upcoming electric BMW i7 will be the most powerful 7-Series yet

Yep, it’s now apparently a “hallmark BMW design feature.” Ahead of the new deluxe limo's full launch in a few weeks, BMW has released a few teaser pics of its new flagship and S-Class rival: the 7-Series.

It’ll be launched in April as both a regular combustion-engined car and a fully electric sedan running with an ‘i7’ tag. The electric version, says BMW, will become the most powerful 7-Series on offer. Times are changing—exemplified, no doubt, by that new face.

Clearly taking cues from the BMW iX, the new 7 showcases BMW's ‘hallmark’ kidney grille—this time with an illuminated frame—matched to a pair of very slim lights made from crystal glass elements. Yeah, let's move quickly on to the tech.

Indeed, BMW reckons it’ll move very quickly, and far. The company is claiming a range of around 610km for the i7. The 523hp iX xDrive50 offers similar range from its 105.2kWh battery, with a 0-100kph time of 4.6sec, for some reference. Should be good to drive, at least according to its makers.

BMW’s Frank Weber said: “It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.”

PHOTO BY BMW

Inside, there’s the latest generation iDrive, while in the back, there’s a 31-inch display dubbed ‘Theatre Screen’ which folds out of the roof liner and offers 8K resolution. What was that about not sitting too close to the TV?

Anyway, enough for you to chew on for now. More as we have it...

