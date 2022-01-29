The BMW-powered AirCar has been given a Certificate of Airworthiness

The future has finally arrived! This time next year, we’ll all be driving flying cars and we’ll have to change our name to Maverick. Oh no, wait—that one might already be taken.

Perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves a little, but the Slovakian AirCar has now been issued with an ‘official Certificate of Airworthiness’ by the Slovak Transport Authority. That’s after completing 70 hours of flight testing and over 200 takeoffs and landings, all of which was apparently compatible with European Aviation Safety Agency standards. Exciting times.

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

Some stats? The two-seat AirCar is powered by a 160hp 1.6-liter BMW engine. It can fly at up to 2,500 meters and cruise (in the air) at 190kph.

A new version with a more powerful engine is in the works, too. That should allow for 300kph cruising and will be certified in 12 months’ time. The wings and the tail fold away automatically for road driving.

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

The AirCar’s inventor Professor Stefan Klein said of the Certificate of Airworthiness: “AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official, and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever.”

Thoughts?

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

PHOTO BY Klein Vision

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

