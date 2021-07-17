If you love black, these BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Editions are for you

Modern-day BMW design is, um, controversial to say the least. And we bet the X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Editions will do precisely nothing to change that.

On the face of it, the Black Vermilion Editions are little more than matte-black versions of BMW’s popular SUVs, with black 22-inch wheels, black trim, black interiors, and a load of normally optional kit thrown in as standard. Nothing particularly out of the ordinary to report.

But there’s one particular modification that will have as many of you nodding with considered approval as recoiling in horror, and it’s to do with the grille. You’ll have spotted it already—BMW has painted the strakes bright red, so the grille stands out in stark contrast against the rest of the car. The X6’s grille is even illuminated—not in red, we don’t think.

These limited-run units are bound for Europe and the US. BMW is also doing black-on-black-on-black X7 Frozen Black Editions that, curiously, do without the red-painted grille. Plainly, the X7 is obnoxious enough without it.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

