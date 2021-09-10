Chevy is taking the fight to the Ford F-150 Raptor with the new Silverado ZR2

Ford and Ram better watch out, because Chevrolet has just made some hefty changes to its Silverado range. The pickup line gets new looks, new tech, and an all-new ZR2 variant that’s ready to take on the likes of the F-150 Raptor and the 1500 TRX. Let’s take a closer look.

Looking at the non-ZR2 Silverados first, the pickup gets a few design changes. Outside, the entire front fascia, including the grille and the daytime running lights, has been tweaked. Out back, the Silverado is still equipped General Motors’ multi-flex tailgate. There are also three new exterior colors available: Dark Ash, Sand Dune, and Glacier Blue Metallic.

The vehicle also gets a fully redesigned interior across the range. The cabin has been given more horizontal lines to give it a more spacious feel. There are new leather bucket seats, electronic shift controllers, and open-pore wood-finished dashboards in select variants.

The center console of the truck is now more functional, and there’s also a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a massive 13.4-inch infotainment system. The latter offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as built-in Google features such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Now, for the Silverado ZR2. This one gets different designs both inside and out. Its front end gets a new grille and a black hood insert that accentuate the exterior along with the new 18-inch wheels. The cabin, meanwhile, gets an abundance of leather finished in Jet Black and Graystone colorway.

Apart from the new look, this macho truck boasts suspension upgrades and better off-road technology. The ZR2 features Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers that work hand-in-hand with the truck’s springs to increase front and rear suspension travel.

In addition, the Silverado ZR2 gets front and rear e-lockers and specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations. There’s also a new skid plate package,33-inch off-road MT tires, and steel bumpers with improved approach angles for enhanced off-road capabilities.

There are four powertrains available. The Silverado ZR2 packs a 6.2-liter turbocharged V8 that generates 420hp and 623Nm of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic. The other three engines are a 355hp, 519Nm 5.3-liter V8; a 310hp, 569Nm 2.7-liter four-pot; and a 207hp, 623Nm 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel.

There are a host of safety features available in the lineup, too. A noteworthy addition for 2022 is the Chevy Safety Assist that comes as standard. The suite of tech includes six safety features: forward-collision alert, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front-pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, and InelliBeam auto high beams.

Chevrolet is discontinuing the Colorado in our market. Do you think the carmaker should go big and replace the truck with the 2022 Silverado?

