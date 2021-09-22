Ford updates the Expedition with a new look, added tech, and an expanded lineup

Ford has just made some changes to the Expedition, its flagship SUV. After four years in the market, the model is now getting a few design tweaks, added tech, and an expanded lineup—let’s take a look.

The updated full-size SUV features a lot of subtle changes up front. The trim stretching the length of the grille is now wider, extending further to the outer edges of the headlamps. The grille itself gets a new honeycomb-like pattern with larger gaps in between.

The tweaked lower lip looks similar to the old one, but the black plastic air intake is wider, and the foglamps get a boxier and less sporty design.

Moving onto the expanded lineup, there are two new offerings: the Timberline and the Stealth Edition Performance Package. The Expedition Timberline is an off-road-oriented variant with a 269mm ground clearance, improved approach and departure angles, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT Tires. It’s also equipped with a two-speed transfer case, a Trail Turn Assist feature from the Bronco, and underbody shielding from the F-150 Raptor.

The Stealth Edition Performance Package, meanwhile, is an add-on available for the Limited and Limited Max variants. Blacked-out bits include the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, rear bumper skid plate, foglamp bezels, and headlamp and taillight housings. Red brake calipers are also fitted behind the 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels, while black Ford oval emblems are plastered around the exterior.

The new Expedition lineup gets Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that generates 440hp and 691Nm of torque. Standard features include the Ford SYNC 4 system with a 12-inch infotainment system and driver-assist technologies. Road-edge detection, intersection assist, reverse brake assist, and evasive steering assist are all available in the new model.

Higher variants are equipped with a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound setup as well as a SYNC 4A system with a 15.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen display. These also feature an enhanced rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon Fire TV that lets passengers stream videos, play games, and listen to music, among others.

“Expedition is more than family transportation. It’s a full-size SUV that allows families to share adventures and make connections confidently and comfortably,” said Americas and International Markets Group president Kumar Galhotra. “We’ve refined almost every part of our new Expedition—from improved interiors to more connectivity enhancements to make the ownership experience as convenient as possible for the always-on lives of our customers.”

What can you say about the new Expedition? Would you like to see it arrive in our market?

