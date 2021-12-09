Ford PH quietly reveals pricing, specs of all-new Explorer

Earlier this year, Ford Philippines quietly brought in limited units of the all-new Explorer, and word on the street was that the few that arrived here were already reserved for VIPs. Since then, we haven’t heard anything much about the next-generation SUV.

Ford did confirm the Explorer’s arrival when it opened the ‘Coming Soon’ page on its website, but we still didn’t know when exactly that would be. Well, now we’re starting to think that the official launch could happen sooner rather than later.

During a routine check of Ford’s local website, we noticed that the Explorer page was already up and that the specs and prices were already out. The tag? A hefty P2,998,000—that means it starts at P200,000 more than the previous-gen model does.

PHOTO BY Ford

The Explorer Limited is the lone variant that’s currently listed on the site, and according to the downloadable brochure, it’s powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that generates 300hp and 420Nm of torque. This is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

The all-new Explorer comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 tech, which includes safety features like pedestrian detection, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and lane-departure warning. It also adds intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane-centering function to the package.

The long list of amenities also includes a Ford SYNC 3 eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay-/Android Auto-connectivity and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen setup, a built-in wireless charging pad, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, and a remote-start feature.

Are you looking forward to seeing the all-new Explorer ply our roads? If you want to learn more about it, you can read Top Gear UK’s first impressions on the SUV.

