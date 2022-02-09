The Geely Emgrand will land in PH on February 25

Geely made a splash in the Philippine market several years ago with the launch of lovable Coolray. Since then, the brand has followed the small crossover up with larger offerings like the Okavango and Azkarra. A sedan wasn’t in the brand’s gameplan, though—at least not until now.

The Chinese car manufacturer has confirmed via social media that it will launch the Geely Emgrand subcompact sedan in the Philippines later this month. The official introduction will take place via a Facebook livestream on February 25.

The Emgrand will have a tall task ahead of it following its launch: taking on the likes of the Toyota Vios and Honda City. Fortunately for Geely Philippines, the Emgrand appears to be equipped to rise up to the challenge.

For one thing, it’s an incredibly stylish vehicle. The exterior exudes a premium vibe rather than attempting to convey sportiness, and it works. The cabin also appears to stack up well against the competition in terms of design. We’ll have to wait for units to actually arrive before we can judge its fit and finish, though.

No details regarding local specification this early on, but the Emgrand abroad carries a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of up to 113hp and 147Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission.

If Geely prices this thing right and is able to market it as well as it did with the Coolray, we may have a dark horse on our hands. Leave your expectations in the comments.

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

