ASEAN NCAP hands the all-new Honda Civic a five-star safety rating

Are you eagerly waiting the Philippine launch of the all-new Honda Civic? If your answer is yes, the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) has some news you might find reassuring.

According to the ASEAN NCAP, the next-generation Honda Civic is pretty reliable when things go awry on the road. Following crash tests, the organization saw fit to hand the vehicle a five-star safety rating.

The compact sedan garnered 36.59 points over 40 for adult occupant protection (AOP), 18.32 points out of 20 for child occupant protection (COP), 18.16 points out of 20 for safety assist technologies (SAT), and 10.39 points for motorcyclist safety (MS).

Total score? An impressive 83.47 points—good enough for five stars. The unit tested was sourced from Thailand and comes equipped with features like seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

In a statement, ASEAN NCAP secretary-general Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim praised the Japanese car manufacturer for taking motorcycle riders into consideration when equipping the all-new Civic with safety features.

“Other than the currently matured technologies fitted in the new sedan, the new Civic has advanced further by developing and equipping a new Autonomous Emergency Braking for Motorcycle. The technology is able to detect the presence of motorcycle in order for the car to avoid collision with the preceding vehicle,” he said.

“Furthermore, Honda is fitting the said technology as standard across all its variants. This is a significant milestone for vehicle safety as we are targeting to reduce the number of fatalities involving motorcyclists.”

Good news for both Civic owners and motorbike riders, then. Do you think all the safety features that allowed the sedan to stand out during ASEAN NCAP testing will arrive in the local market?

