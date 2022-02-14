The Honda Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT is now available at PH dealerships

There’s a good chance that when Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) launched the 11th-generation Civic a few months ago, some of you rushed to a nearby dealership only to find out that the bang-for-the-buck mid-level variant wasn’t available yet. Well, we have some good news for you guys.

HCPI has announced that the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT is finally available at all Honda dealerships nationwide. This is priced at P1,498,000 and sits right above the S variant (P1.29 million) and just below the RS (P1.69 million). It can be had in Morning Mist Blue Metallic or Meteoroid Grey Metallic, two new colors for this all-new model.

Like its stablemates, the V variant comes powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 176hp and 240Nm of torque. It also comes standard with Honda Sensing features including adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and a collision mitigation braking system.

Other amenities in the mid-spec Civic include a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This display delivers sound through an eight-speaker audio setup.

Want to learn more about the all-new Honda Civic? You can check out our previous story here.

